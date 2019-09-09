Sensex falls over 118 points, Nifty still holds on to 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Monday led by losses in auto, bank and IT sectors.

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 118.17 points or 0.32 percent to 36,863.60 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell down 29.85 points or 0.27 percent to 10,916.35.

Among Asian stocks MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 percent. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.7 percent and Japan`s Nikkei was up 0.4 percent. The Dow rose 0.25 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent on Friday, a Reuters report said.