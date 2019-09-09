close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex falls over 118 points, Nifty still holds on to 10,900

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 118.17 points or 0.32 percent to 36,863.60 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell down 29.85 points or 0.27 percent to 10,916.35.

Sensex falls over 118 points, Nifty still holds on to 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened  on a negative note on Monday led by losses in auto, bank and IT sectors.

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 118.17 points or 0.32 percent to 36,863.60 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell down 29.85 points or 0.27 percent to 10,916.35.

Among Asian stocks MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 percent. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.7 percent and Japan`s Nikkei was up 0.4 percent. The Dow rose 0.25 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent on Friday, a Reuters report said.

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Sensex zooms 337 points, Nifty ends above 10,900

Must Watch

PT4M

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of today