Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 04:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

Sensex falls over 410 points to slip below 61k-level; Nifty retains 18,000

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 410 points to close below the 61,000-mark on Thursday, tracking weakness in M&M, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

A depreciating rupee also put pressure on domestic equities, traders said.

In a subdued session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 60,613.70. The index moved between a high of 60,848.73 and a low of 60,425.47.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 128.80 points or 0.71 per cent to end at 18,028.20.

Axis Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.54 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and HUL were the gainers, climbing up to 1.13 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong closed with significant losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading in the negative territory during the afternoon session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.06 per cent to USD 92.59 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated by 30 paise to close at 81.77 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday, as they bought shares worth Rs 386.83 crore, as per exchange data.

