Sensex gains 143 points, Nifty touches 11,950, RIL, Infosys top gainers

Markets opened flat Monday, but both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 index remained in the positive territory with the Sensex gaining 143.41 points to touch 40,502.82 in early deals and NSE Nifty went up to 11,956.70 after gaining 42.3 points from the previous close. Rupee opened flat at 71.69 per dollar after closing at 71.71 against the US dollar on Friday (November 22).

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, and Vedanta were the top performers on the 30-share index, gaining between 1.5-2.5 per cent, while YES Bank, ONGC, and Bajaj Auto traded lower in the range of 0.5-1 per cent. Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

On the sectoral front, only Nifty FMCG and Media indices were trading in the red, losing 0.2 and 0.3 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Realty and Metal indices opened in green, advancing around 2 per cent each.

The S&P BSE mid-cap index gained 0.22 per cent, while the S&P BSE small-cap index went ahead 0.33 per cent.

On Friday (November 23), the Sensex had closed at 215.76 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 40,359.41, while the Nifty benchmark ended at 11,914.40 after losing 54.00 points (0.45 per cent) from the previous close.