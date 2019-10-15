Sensex gains 291 points to close at 38,506, Nifty advances 87 points

The stock market of India advanced of the crucial Brexit Summit with the BSE Sensex gaining 291 points to close at 38,506 on Tuesday. The 50-stock Nifty index went up 87 points and to end the day at 11,428. The Bank Nifty index soared 373 points and closed at 28,555 levels.

Auto, metal and banking stocks were the biggest gainers on Dalal Street today. Bandhan Bank, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Take Solutions and Strides Pharma stocks were among the major gaining shares, while Reliance Capital, Suzlon Energy, Just Dial, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Dewan Housing Finance Limited of DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea stocks were the major losing stocks.

BSE Auto index shot up 2.31 per cent in the intraday trade. Auto major Eicher Motors share jumped 4.58 per cent, shares of TVS Motor Company advanced around 3 per cent, Motherson Sumi Systems shares gained 2.88 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India counter price surged 2.64 per cent while Ashok Leyland stock gained 2.44 percent.

Among major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.87 per cent, South Korean Kospi gained 0.04 per cent, Hang Seng plunged 0.07 per cent while the Shanghai market lost 0.56 per cent.