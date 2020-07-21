Sensex jumps 417 points, Nifty tops 11,130

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive note on Tuesday led by heightened buying sentiment across the board amid strong cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 417.83 points or 1.12 percent to 37,836.82. Likewise, the NSE Nifty rose 116.15 points or 1.05 percent to 11,138.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, RIL, Powergrid, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Ultrachem and SBI, rising upto 3.35 percent. On the other hand, major losers were, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserve, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HUL, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HCL Tech, NTPC and M&M, falling upto 1.24 percent.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,709.97 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent, and the broader Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note. Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended with significant gains in overnight session.