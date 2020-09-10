Sensex jumps over 284 points in early trade; Nifty tests 11,350

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 284.63 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 38,478.55; while the NSE Nifty rose 73.05 points or 0.65 per cent to 11,351.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finserve, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, LT, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, and Ultrachem, rising upto 3.18 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Titan, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and Nestle, falling upto 0.89 percent.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained half a percent. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.5% and markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong opened higher. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each fell 0.4% in Asia. Indonesia`s main stock index dropped 4% to its lowest in more than a month, a Reuters report said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.47 per cent lower at USD 40.60 per barrel.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 171.43 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,193.92, while Nifty settled 39.35 points or 0.35 per cent down at 11,278.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 959.09 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.