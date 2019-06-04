close

BSE

Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of RBI rate decision

New Delhi: Retreating from Monday`s life-time closing highs, markets ended on a negative zone on Tuesday.

Sensex ended 184.08 points or 0.46 percent lower at 40,083.54 while the Nifty was down 66.90 points or 0.55 percent at 12,021.65.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 3,068.88 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 462.69 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Investors are also awaiting Reserve Bank of India's second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy policy decision, scheduled for Thursday. The RBI had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

Yesterday the 30-share index zoomed over 553.42 points or 1.39 percent to hit its lifetime closing peak of 40,267.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed above 12,000 mark for the first time. The index spurted over 165.75 points or 1.39 percent to 12,088.55.

Led by the sharp rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies surged Rs 1,76,402.37 crore to Rs 1,56,14,416.92 crore, making the investors richer by Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

