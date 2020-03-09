हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex plunges 1,100 pts, Nifty at 10,704; YES Bank gains

Indian benchmark indices continued to open in the red on Monday (March 9) due to huge fall in crude oil prices and rising cases of coronavirus with the BSE Sensex losing 1,100 points to open at 36,450 points. 

Sensex plunges 1,100 pts, Nifty at 10,704; YES Bank gains

Indian benchmark indices continued to open in the red on Monday (March 9) due to huge fall in crude oil prices and rising cases of coronavirus with the BSE Sensex losing 1,100 points to open at 36,450 points. The Nifty 50 Index went down 280 points to 10,704 points.

About 188 shares have advanced, 520 shares declined, and 69 shares are unchanged.  Asian Paints, IOC and Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while SBI, ONGC, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and RIL are the major losers.

The Indian rupee plunged in the early trade on Monday, opening lower by 25 paise at 74.03 per dollar against Friday's close 73.78.

On Friday (March 6), the equity benchmark indices ended lower with the Sensex down 893.99 points or 2.32% at 37,576.62, and the broader Nifty also closing down 279.50 points or 2.48% at 10,989.50. 

Tags:
Sensexsensex openingBSE SensexNiftyNifty opening
Next
Story

Oil plunges about 30% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps

Must Watch

PT10M36S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day