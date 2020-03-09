Sensex plunges 1,100 pts, Nifty at 10,704; YES Bank gains

Indian benchmark indices continued to open in the red on Monday (March 9) due to huge fall in crude oil prices and rising cases of coronavirus with the BSE Sensex losing 1,100 points to open at 36,450 points. The Nifty 50 Index went down 280 points to 10,704 points.

About 188 shares have advanced, 520 shares declined, and 69 shares are unchanged. Asian Paints, IOC and Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while SBI, ONGC, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and RIL are the major losers.

The Indian rupee plunged in the early trade on Monday, opening lower by 25 paise at 74.03 per dollar against Friday's close 73.78.

On Friday (March 6), the equity benchmark indices ended lower with the Sensex down 893.99 points or 2.32% at 37,576.62, and the broader Nifty also closing down 279.50 points or 2.48% at 10,989.50.