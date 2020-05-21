Sensex rises 114 points, Nifty closes above 9,100

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday led by gains in Heavyweight indexes.

The BSE Sensex rose 114.29 points or 0.37 percent to 30,932.90. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty jumped 39.70 points or 0.44 percent to close at 9,106.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, Asian Paints, Heromotocorp, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, Ultrachem, Infosys, M&M and RIL, rising upto 7.48 percent. On the other hand, major losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, LT, Axis Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, HUL, SBI, ICICI Bank and Titan, losing upto 2.91 percent.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer climbed 622.44 points or 2.06 per cent to settle at 30,818.61, while the broader Nifty rose 187.45 points, or 2.11 cent, to 9,066.55.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,466.52 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 75.61 (provisional) against the US dollar.