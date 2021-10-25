हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sensex today

Sensex rises 145 points; Nifty ends above 18,125

After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,125.40.

Sensex rises 145 points; Nifty ends above 18,125

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 145 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,125.40.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring nearly 11 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, SBI, M&M and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the laggards.

Indian markets opened lower following mixed Asian cues as global investors track inflation and supply chain bottlenecks converge, sending euro zone inflation to multi-year high in September and raising concerns of earlier than expected rise in policy rates, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

"During the afternoon session markets bounced from lows and traded in green on sustained buying by funds and investors," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading largely positive in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.73 per cent to USD 85.26 per barrel.

