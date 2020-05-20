हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rises 208 points, Nifty above 8,900

The BSE Sensex rose 208.40 points or 0.69 percent to 30,404.57 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty edged higher by 45.20 points or 0.51 percent to 8,924.30.

Sensex rises 208 points, Nifty above 8,900

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note for the second day on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 208.40 points or 0.69 percent to 30,404.57 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty edged higher by 45.20 points or 0.51 percent to 8,924.30.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, LT, Tata Steel, Nestle, NTPC, HDFC, ONGC, Ultrachem, RIL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, rising upto 2.81 percent. On the other hand, major laggards were Heromotocorp, IndusInd Bank, TCS, SBI, Asian Paint, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance, losing upto 3.03 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 167.19 points or 0.56 percent to 30,196.17 while the NSE Nifty closed 55.85 points or 0.63 percent higher at 8,879.10.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Chinese stocks began the day a little lower and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng slipped 0.1%. Australia`s benchmark was flat while a soft yen helped the Nikkei 0.7% higher, a Reuters report said.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on May 20, 2020
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,16,718Confirmed
  • 3,21,233Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M21S

Video: Cyclone Amphan to make landfall today