Sensex rises 208 points, Nifty above 8,900

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note for the second day on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 208.40 points or 0.69 percent to 30,404.57 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty edged higher by 45.20 points or 0.51 percent to 8,924.30.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, LT, Tata Steel, Nestle, NTPC, HDFC, ONGC, Ultrachem, RIL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, rising upto 2.81 percent. On the other hand, major laggards were Heromotocorp, IndusInd Bank, TCS, SBI, Asian Paint, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance, losing upto 3.03 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 167.19 points or 0.56 percent to 30,196.17 while the NSE Nifty closed 55.85 points or 0.63 percent higher at 8,879.10.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Chinese stocks began the day a little lower and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng slipped 0.1%. Australia`s benchmark was flat while a soft yen helped the Nikkei 0.7% higher, a Reuters report said.