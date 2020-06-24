Sensex rises 221 points, Nifty above 10,536 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Wednesday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 221.04 points or 0.62 percent to 35,651.47 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 65.00 points or 0.62 percent to 10,536.00.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Asian Paint, ITC, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Nestle, LT, HDFC, M&M, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finance and TCS, rising upto 6.03 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Powergrid, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserve and Axis Bank, falling upto 2.10 percent.

Rupee, meanwhile, rose 5 paise to 75.61 against US dollar in early trade.

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% higher to 22,576.63. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also picked up 0.1% to 5,958.40. South Korea's Kospi added 1.5% to 2,162.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1% to 24,854.72, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 2,976.39.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 519.11 points or 1.49 percent to end at 35,430.43 while the NSE Nifty surged 159.80 points or 1.55 percent to finish at 10,471.