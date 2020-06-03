Sensex rises 284 points, Nifty finishes above 10,000

New Delhi: Markets ended in green for the third day on Wednesday led by rally in banking and financial stocks positive domestic and global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 284.01 points or 0.84 percent to close at 34,109.54 while the NSE jumped 86.90 points or 0.87 to finish at 10,066.00.

Nifty crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time since March 13, as India is gradually coming out of COVID-19 lockdown. Added to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday at the CII Summit also boosted market sentiments.

The PM has said that India's economy would get back on track as the government is working towards systematic reforms.