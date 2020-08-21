Sensex rises 335 points, Nifty above 11,400 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Friday led by gains in banking and financials.

The BSE Sensex rose 334.88 points or 0.88 percent to 38,555.27 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 102.10 points or 0.90 percent to 11,414.30.

Major gainers were SBI, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve and HDFC, rising upto 3.44 percent

Bharti Airtel was the only loser in the Sensex pack at 9.47 am, falling 0.59 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday the BSE Sensex tanked 394.40 points or 1.02 per cent to close at at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84 per cent to 11,312.20.