हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rises 335 points, Nifty above 11,400 in early trade

The BSE Sensex rose 334.88 points or 0.88 percent to 38,555.27 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 102.10 points or 0.90 percent to 11,414.30.

Sensex rises 335 points, Nifty above 11,400 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Friday led by gains in banking and financials.

The BSE Sensex rose 334.88 points or 0.88 percent to 38,555.27 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 102.10 points or 0.90 percent to 11,414.30.

Major gainers were SBI, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve and HDFC, rising upto 3.44 percent

Bharti Airtel was the only loser in the Sensex pack at 9.47 am, falling 0.59 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday the BSE Sensex tanked 394.40 points or 1.02 per cent to close at at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84 per cent to 11,312.20.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on August 21, 2020
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT54S

Corona taught Namaskar to the world, now politicians don't like shaking hands