Sensex rises 338 points in early trade, Nifty near 12,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Thursday led by gains in banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 337.84 points or 0.83 percent to 40,882.21 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 92.55 points or 0.78 percent to 11,989.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HDFC Bank, Titan, Powergrid, Maruti and Kotak Bank, rising upto 3.38 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HUL, TCS, Nestle, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma, falling upto 0.76 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 112.77 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 40,544.37. The broader NSE Nifty rose 23.75 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,896.80.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,585.07 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent lower at USD 42.87 per barrel.