हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rises 338 points in early trade, Nifty near 12,000

The BSE Sensex rose 337.84 points or 0.83 percent to 40,882.21 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 92.55 points or 0.78 percent to 11,989.35.

Sensex rises 338 points in early trade, Nifty near 12,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Thursday led by gains in banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 337.84 points or 0.83 percent to 40,882.21 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 92.55 points or 0.78 percent to 11,989.35.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HDFC Bank, Titan, Powergrid, Maruti and Kotak Bank, rising upto 3.38 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HUL, TCS, Nestle, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma, falling upto 0.76 percent.

Live TV

#mute

In the previous session, Sensex settled 112.77 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 40,544.37. The broader NSE Nifty rose 23.75 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,896.80.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,585.07 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent lower at USD 42.87 per barrel.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets end in green for 3rd day; IT stocks shine
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day