close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex slips 631 points in last trading hours as oil prices shoot up

Equities came also under selling pressure in with losses spread across all sectors.

Sensex slips 631 points in last trading hours as oil prices shoot up

New Delhi: Markets continued to bleed in the last trading hours as investors were spooked by the biggest disruption to global oil supplies following drone attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Equities came also under selling pressure in with losses spread across all sectors. The BSE Sensex tanked 636.32 points or 1.71 percent to 36,486.99 while the NSE Nifty dropped 182.85 points or 1.66 percent to 10,820.65

The top losers included Heromoto Corp, Axis Bank, Tata motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank, falling upto 5.67 percent. Shares of only HUL and Asian Paints were trading in green in the Sensex pack.

On September 14, ten unmanned aircraft hit Saudi Arabia`s largest oil fields – Hijra Khurais and Abqaiq. While Hijra Khurais is said to be producing 1.5 million barrels Abqaiq processes seven million barrels of of oil per

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaySensex midsession
Next
Story

Markets open in red for 2nd day; banking, auto stocks major drags

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir