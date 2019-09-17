Sensex slips 631 points in last trading hours as oil prices shoot up

New Delhi: Markets continued to bleed in the last trading hours as investors were spooked by the biggest disruption to global oil supplies following drone attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Equities came also under selling pressure in with losses spread across all sectors. The BSE Sensex tanked 636.32 points or 1.71 percent to 36,486.99 while the NSE Nifty dropped 182.85 points or 1.66 percent to 10,820.65

The top losers included Heromoto Corp, Axis Bank, Tata motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank, falling upto 5.67 percent. Shares of only HUL and Asian Paints were trading in green in the Sensex pack.

On September 14, ten unmanned aircraft hit Saudi Arabia`s largest oil fields – Hijra Khurais and Abqaiq. While Hijra Khurais is said to be producing 1.5 million barrels Abqaiq processes seven million barrels of of oil per