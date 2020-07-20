Sensex soars 399 points; Nifty tops 11,000-level

New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex surged 399 points to settle at 37,419 on Monday, driven by gains in financial and IT counters.

The BSE Sensex closed 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent higher at 37,418.99. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.

Top gainers on the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI and M&M, rising upto 4.23 percent. HDFC Bank on Saturday reported nearly 20 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,658.62 crore for June quarter, 2020-21 on the back of healthy interest income driven by growth in advances. The country's largest private sector lender clocked a net profit of Rs 5,568.16 crore in the April-June period of 2019-20.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T were the major laggards, falling upto 3.86 percent.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex witnessed a burst of buying towards the end of the session to close at 37,020.14, up 548.46 points, or 1.50 per cent. Similarly, the wider NSE Nifty surged 161.75 points, or 1.51 per cent, to close at 10,901.70.