Sensex soars 523 points, Nifty ends above 10,200

New Delhi: Markets ended in the green on Friday with both equity indices soaring over 1.5 percent led by gains in index-heavyweights amid positive sentiment in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex rose 523.68 points or 1.53 percent to close at 34,731.73. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 152.75 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 10,244.40.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, RIL, Powergrid, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank, SBI, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, HUL and HDFC Bank, rising upto 6.74 percent. On the other hand, the major laggards were IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, ITC, M&M, HDFC, Infosys, Nestle, Heromoto Corp, Ultrachem, Kotak Bank, Titan and Bajaj Auto, falling upto 2.94 percent.

The rupee meanwhile settled 6 paise lower at 76.20 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net of Rs 366.57 crore on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Thursday, BSE Sensex rallied 700.13 points or 2.09 per cent to close at 34,208.05. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 210.50 points or 2.13 per cent, to 10,091.65.