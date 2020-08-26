Sensex surges 230 points on persistent foreign fund inflows

New Delhi: Markets ended in green for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amidst persistent foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex ended 230.04 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 39,073.92 while the NSE Nifty finished higher by 77.35 points or 0.67 per cent to 11,549.60.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, RIL, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Infosys, ONGC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserve and M&M, rising upto 5.93. Major losers were Bharti Airtel, Ultrachem, Asian Paint, Maruti, LT, NTPC, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ITC, Titan and HDFC Bank, falling upto 2.66 percent.

The rupee pared some of its early gains and settled 3 paise higher at 74.30 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net Rs 1,481.20 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent higher at USD 46.23 per barrel.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 44.80 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 38,843.88, and Nifty inched up 5.80 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 11,472.25.