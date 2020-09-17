Sensex tanks 323 points, Nifty slips below 11,550

New Delhi: Markets ended in the red zone on Thursday led by losses in index heavyweights amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 323 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 38,979.85. The NSE Nifty fell 88.45 points or 0.76 per cent to 11,516.10.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, L&T, TCS, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC, Sun Pharma and NTPC, falling upto 2.23 percent. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, Maruti and ONGC finished higher, rising upto 2.36 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.26 per cent lower at USD 42.11 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 14 paise and settled at 73.66 (provisional) against the US dollar tracking muted domestic equities.

In the previous session on Wednesday Sensex jumped 258.50 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 39,302.85, while Nifty rose 82.75 points or 0.72 per cent to finish at 11,604.55.

Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 264.66 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.