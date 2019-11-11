Sensex today closes in green, Nifty above 11,900; YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors top gainers

Ahead of September industrial production and manufacturing output data announcement, the BSE Sensex manages to closes in green at 40345.08, 21.47 points higher or 0.05 percent, while the Nifty ended at 11913.50 mark. Among the top gainers were YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors while Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Nestle India dragged the most. The most active shares on Monday were YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Notably, equity benchmark indices witnessed choppy trading during early hours on Monday, but were largely flat in line with Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 17 points at 40,341, while the Nifty 50 gained by 7 points to 11,902. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with thin margins.

Among stocks, Yes Bank gained by 2.4 per cent to Rs 70.60 per share, while others that showed profits were Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra. However, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Cipla and GAIL were down by 1.1 to 1.6 per cent each.

Meanwhile, uncertainty still remained over on-going trade war between the United States and China. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index led the losses and was down by more than 1 per cent after police fired live rounds at protestors on the eastern side of Hong Kong island.

Market attention was also on the US-China trade talks after President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with China had moved more slowly than he would have liked, but added that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.