Sensex zooms 1,212 points, Nifty at 7,964; Cipla, Adani Ports gain

Indian Benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday (March 24) with the BSE Sensex advancing 1,212.60 points or 4.67% at 27193.84, while Nifty gained 353.85 points or 4.65% at 7964.10.

Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Cipla, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Adani Port and Adani Ports are among major gainers.

Indian benchmark indices traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday (March 24) with Nifty above 7,800. At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 1,081.40 points or 4.16% at 27062.64, and the Nifty gained 198.40 points or 2.61% at 7808.65.

Indian rupee gained 22 paise to touch 76.07 per dollar on Tuesday after closing at 76.29 per dollar on Monday.

On Monday, equity benchmark indices ended in the red with the Sensex closing 3,934.72 points down or 13.15 percent at 25981.24, while the broader Nifty also plunged 1,135.20 points or 12.98 percent at 7610.25. The top loser stocks were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance while HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and HDFC remained the most active stocks.

Equity benchmark indices plunged even lower on Monday afternoon after a 45-minute halt caused after the S&P BSE Sensex hit 10 per cent lower circuit level. Banking and auto stocks were the worst-hit amid across-the-board selling in the market as the coronavirus epidemic continued to cause widespread lockdowns and quarantines, evoking fears of a prolonged recession.