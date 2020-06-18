Sensex zooms 700 points, Nifty ends above 10,000 level

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday led by gains in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex rallied 700.13 points or 2.09 per cent to close at 34,208.05. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 210.50 points or 2.13 per cent, to 10,091.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and M&M , climbing 5.46 percent. On the other hand, ONGC, HUL, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Nestle and Maruti were among the laggards, falling upto 0.71 percent.

The rupee meanwhile settled flat note, rising =2 paise to 76.14 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex closed 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower at 33,507.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty finished 32.85 points or 0.33 percent lower at 9,881.15.