Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls Nearly 2,400 Points; Nifty Drops Over 400 Points Due To Global Trends

New Delhi: Indian stock markets saw massive decline on Monday in line with the Asian peers. with both equity indices BSE Sensex dropping over 2,400 points and NSE Nifty over 400 points led by geopolitical tensions.

Asian stock markets suffered loses in early trade amid Bank of Japan's rate hike and yen appreciation, and propelled by fears of US slipping into recession and the looming tension in Middle East due to the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Japanese markets fell 20 percent from recent all-time highs. The Nikkei 225 index declined more than 1600 points or 4.85 per cent to 34,247.56.Taiwan Weighted index plummeted by over than 6 percent, Singapore too declined with the index Straits Times dropping around 3 percent.