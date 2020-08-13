New Delhi: The BSE Sensex snapped its four-session winning run to close marginally lower on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains in finance, banking and consumption stocks amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pared most losses to end 37.38 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 38,369.63. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty slipped 14.10 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 11,308.40.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 13, 2020

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter. Revenue from operations in April-June 2020 significantly declined to Rs?1,486.04 crore as compared with Rs 6,588.23 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Power

Tata Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 10 per cent to Rs 268 crore for quarter ended June on the back of reduced expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 243 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Aurobindo Pharma

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported a 22.81 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 780.68 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in the US market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 635.68 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to BSE. During April-June, the company reported a total income of Rs 6,540 crore as compared to Rs 7,874 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Cummins India

Engines and related parts maker Cummins India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 53.02 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 152.56 crore in the same period last fiscal, Cummins India Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated sales from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 488.74 crore as compared with Rs 1,325.11 crore in the year-ago period, it added.