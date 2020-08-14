New Delhi: Markets ended with marginal losses for the second straight day on Thursday.

After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex pared all gains to settle 59.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310.49. The NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 11,300.45.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 14, 2020

ICICI Bank

The board of the ICICI Bank is scheduled to meet today to decide on the details of the QIP.

Hero MotoCorp

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,256.69 crore during April-June period of previous fiscal.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with sales adversely hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 452 crore in April-June period of last fiscal. Total revenue declined 66 per cent in first quarter to Rs 818 crore as compared with Rs 2,382 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Tata Steel

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 714.03 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. Total income dropped to Rs 24,481.09 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 36,198.21 crore earlier.

BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported nearly doubling of net profit in the June quarter after inventory gains offset a decline in refining margins and fuel sales. Standalone net profit in April-June stood at Rs 2,076.17 crore compared with Rs 1,075.12 crore a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.