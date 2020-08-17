Equity indices nursed losses for the third straight session on Friday as investors pruned exposure to banking, financial and consumption stocks amid negative global cues.

Tanking 663 points from the day's high, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 433.15 points or 1.13 per cent lower at 37,877.34. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 122.05 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 11,178.40.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 17, 2020

ICICI Bank

The country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said it has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and raised approximately Rs 15,000 crore to fund its business growth and meet regulatory capital requirement. Investors were allocated 41.89 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per equity, the lender said in a statement.

Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore for the April-June period of 2019-20. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,344.78 crore for the first quarter, as compared to Rs 2,322.87 crore in the year-ago period, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints India Ltd on Friday reported a 91.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended June, hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 176.41 crore during the April-June period of the preceding fiscal,?Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

United Breweries

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 114.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of decline in sales due to the pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 164.69 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal,?United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.