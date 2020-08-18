New Delhi: Snapping three-session losing streak, Sensex ended higher on Monday as gains in power, metal and auto stocks offset losses in banking counters.

The 30-share index settled 173.44 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,050.78. Likewise, the NSE Nifty ended 68.70 points or 0.61 per cent up at 11,247.10.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 18, 2020.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on remuneration of the bank's MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the existing level. The curbs were withdrawn after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters' stake to 40 per cent.

HFCs/NBFCs

With a view to provide additional liquidity to crisis-ridden NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs), the government on Monday relaxed norms for Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) for purchase of bonds and commercial papers by public sector banks and extended its period by three months.

Chemical stocks

he government on Monday extended the imposition of anti-dumping duty by three months on caustic soda imported from China and Korea to guard domestic manufacturers. The duty was extended after considering the recommendations of the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had requested for extension of the existing anti-dumping duty on the chemical imported from China and Korea.

HFCL

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday posted an 81 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.34 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.