New Delhi: Markets ended in the red zone on Thursday tracking a massive selloff in global markets.

The BSE Sensex tanked 394.40 points or 1.02 per cent to close at at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84 per cent to 11,312.20.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 21, 2020

Indian Overseas Bank

IOB on Thursday reported a standalone profit of Rs 121 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, against a net loss of Rs 342 crore posted last year in the same quarter.

MOIL

State-owned MOIL on Thursday reported a 97.9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 90.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

BPCL

Core Group of Secretaries on disinvestment (CGD) will meet today to discuss investor issues for the bidding of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), government sources, who did not wish to be named, revealed exclusively to Zee Business.

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries, a global leader in aluminium and copper, on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with UltraTech Cement to deliver 1.2 million metric tonne of bauxite residue annually to the cement company's 14 plants located across seven states. Hindalco claims to be the world's first company to achieve 100 per cent red mud (bauxite residue) utilisation, across three of its refineries.