New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Tuesday led by massive buying in index heavyweights amid heavy foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.

The BSE Sensex soared 748.31 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 37,687.91, while the NSE Nifty zoomed 203.65 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 11,095.25.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 5, 2020

Axis Bank

Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has set a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for its proposed Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The board of the bank had last month approved the Rs 15,000 crore fund raise plan. The QIP was okayed by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 31, 2020, the bank said.

SAIL

State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said its total sales grew by about 50 per cent on year to 15.83 lakh tonnes (LT) during July 2020. The company had registered sale of 10.59 LT steel during the same month last year, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

TCPL

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported 81.78 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 345.55 crore for June quarter helped by increase in demand in some categories. The company posted a net profit of Rs 190.09 crore in April-June a year ago, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of Favipiravir, under brand name FluGuard, at Rs 35 per tablet for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India.

PFS

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on Tuesday reported 69.8 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.56 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The financier, which mainly caters to the infrastructure and power sector, had registered net profit of Rs 15.64 crore in the same quarter a year ago.