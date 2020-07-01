New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday led by losses in financials.

The BSE Sensex fell 45.72 points or 0.13 percent to 34,915.80 while the NSE Nifty fell 10.30 points or 0.10 percent to 10,302.10.

Here are the Stocks in focus on July 1, 2020

Bharti Airtel

The telecommunications operator announced that and Comfort Investments II, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group will invest USD 235 million in Nxtra Data Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel engaged in the data centre business.

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation on Tuesday posted a standalone net loss of Rs 3,098 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, due to exceptional item towards impairment loss of Rs 4,899 crore.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 11,644 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2020, owing to exceptional expenses.

RITES

RITES Ltd said on Tuesday its profit after tax dropped to Rs 144 crore in the quarter ended March on a consolidated basis from Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY19.The revenue from operations too came down to Rs 571 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 737 crore in Q4 FY19. Earnings per share dipped to Rs 5.56 from Rs 5.81 in the same period.

KPTL on Tuesday announced that it has secured new orders of worth Rs 956 Crores from India, Africa and Middle East in T&D business, KPTL’s international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.