New Delhi: In a choppy trade, markets closed lower on Monday led by intense selling in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex slipped 194.17 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 37,934.73. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 62.35 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 11,131.80.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 28, 2020

Tech Mahindra

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday reported 1.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 972.3 crore for the June 2020 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 959.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Tech Mahindra said in a statement. The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 9,106 crore in the quarter under review, up 5.2 per cent from Rs 8,653 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Infratel

Telecom infrastructure company Bharti Infratel on Monday reported a 21 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 704 crore for the April-June quarter. The net profit stood at Rs 887 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, when the company had benefited from certain one-off gains with respect to operating expense reversal and certain tax-related reversal.

United Spirits

Diageo controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 246.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 181.7 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Pfizer

Drug firm Pfizer on Monday reported a 10.31 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 124.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a BSE filing.

NAM India

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Monday reported a 25 per cent jump in its profit after tax?to Rs 156 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 125.6 crore in the year-ago period, NAM India said in a statement.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

The public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, was subscribed 38 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The company proposes to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore from the public issue, which will close on July 29.