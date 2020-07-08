New Delhi: Markets ended in the green for the fifth straight session on Tuesday led by gains in financial and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex ended 187.24 points or 0.51 percent higher at 36,674.52 whle the NSE Nifty edged up by 36 points or 0.33 percent to close at 10,799.65.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 8, 2020

Cipla

India`s Sovereign Pharma said it has dispatched the first batch of generic remdesivir for drugmaker Cipla Ltd, as the country recorded more than 22,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. At current capacity, Sovereign can supply 50,000 to 95,000 vials per month of the injectable, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. It did not disclose how many vials are there in the batch for Cipla. Privately held Sovereign Pharma is manufacturing and packaging Cipla`s remdesivir version, said a Reuters report.

Titan

After suffering complete loss of sales in April due to lockdown, the Company started reopening the stores, primarily high street stores, from 6th May onwards in the non-containment areas. As at the end of June 2020, the Company

has re-opened around 83% of its stores across all businesses, Titan said.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Government plans to sell a 10% stake in the company via the offer-for-sale (OFS) route. It has invited applications from the merchant bankers to manage the proposed issue and they can place their bids till July 22, 2020. The Centre holds 74% of the equity of MIDHANI.