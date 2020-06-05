New Delhi: Markets ended in red after three days of gain, however the NSE Nifty managed to hold on to 10,000 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 128.84 or 0.38 percent to 33,980.70 on the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 32.45 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 10,029.10.

The Nifty banking index fell 2.63%, but was still up 5.7% for the week, following a 11.7% surge last week.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 5, 2020

Bharti Airtel

E-commerce giant Amazon is in exploratory discussions with telecom operator Bharti Airtel for a possible investment, according to sources. While the investment amount could not be immediately ascertained, a report pegged it at about USD 2 billion.

Lupin

Pharma firms Lupin and Mylan NV on Thursday said that they have received marketing authorisation from the European Commission (EC) for Nepexto, a biosimilar etanercept.

DLF Ltd

The real estate developer Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1858 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2020.