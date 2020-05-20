The markets ended in green in tandem with global stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 167.19 points or 0.56 percent to 30,196.17 while the NSE Nifty closed 55.85 points or 0.63 percent higher at 8,879.10.

Major gainer in the Sensex pack was Bharti Airtel. The company’s scrip rose 11.34 percent despite posting heavy Q4 losses. The Telecom operator on Monday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal mainly on account of provisions for statutory dues.

Other major gainers were ONGC, Ultrachem, ITC, Powergrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC, M&M, Kotak Bank and Titan, rising upto 5.76 percent.

Major laggards on the other hand were, IndusInd Bank, RIL, LT, SBI, HUL, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Nestle, falling upto 2.39 percent.

Here are the stocks in focus on May 20, 2020

Tata Power

Tata Power posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475 crore in the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 7.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.99 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

The IT services arm of L&T Group, has reported a 13.1% QoQ increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 426.7 crore for March quarter FY20 as compared to Rs 377.3 crore posted in December quarter of the same year.