New Delhi: Market ended in red on Friday led by losses in financial and banking sector. The BSE Sensex tumbled 260.31 points or 0.84 percent to end at 30,672.59. On the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 67 points or 0.74 percent to close at 9,039.25.

The host of announcements made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das failed to enthuse investors. Among the major announcements, Das said that RBI has slashed the repo rate by 40 bps to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. The Central Bank has reduced the key policy rate for the second time this year. Among other major announcements, he also said that loan moratorium will be extended by 3 more months to August 31.

Markets were closed on Monday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

Here are the major stocks in Focus on May 26, 2020

HDFC Ltd

Housing finance firm HDFC Ltd on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,341.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.36 crore for January-March 2020. The private sector lender had posted a loss of Rs 212 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter a year ago.

Sequentially, there was a net loss of Rs 1,631.59 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

Bayer CropScience

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 31.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 fiscal on strong revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.1 crore in January-March quarter of the last fiscal, a regulatory filing said.