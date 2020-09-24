New Delhi: Markets extended losses for the fifth straight session on Wednesday despite positive global cues.

The BSE index pared all intra-day gains to end 65.66 points or 0.17 percent lower at 37,668.42. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 21.80 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 11,131.85.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 24, 2020.

Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd on Wednesday bought shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data on NSE, Tata Sons purchased shares of Tata Chemicals for Rs 63.56 crore and Tata Motors DVR shares for Rs 22.51 crore. Total 22.1 lakh scrips of Tata Chemicals were bought at Rs 287.58 apiece, while 37.63 lakh shares of Tata Motors DVR were acquired at a price of Rs 59.83 per scrip.

IRCON

IRCON International on Wednesday said it has won contracts worth over Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways. The contracts pertain to works of nine road over bridges. The work has been awarded through a competitive bidding among PSUs, it said. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned Zonal Railway, it said.

Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its Japanese subsidiary has launched its specialty product Ilumya, indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients in Japan. In June this year, Sun Pharma said its subsidiary has got approval from the Japanese government for Ilumya. In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its "wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched Ilumya Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies".

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corp said a fire that broke out at its Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat on Thursday morning has been brought under control.