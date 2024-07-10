Stocks In Spotlight 10 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets hit their fresh closing peaks on Tuesday led by gains in auto and FMCG shares.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “Nifty is approaching the key resistance level of 24,500, and the banking index's participation will be crucial to surpass this mark. Meanwhile, traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy and focus on sectors/themes in line with the current market trend.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz Infosys, Tata Elxsi, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Mphasis are likely be in focus today.

1. JSW Steel



JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude steel Production of 6.35 Million Tonnes for Q1 FY25. The Crude Steel production was lower by 1% YoY and 6% QoQ mainly due to a planned maintenance shutdowns. Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 87% for Q1 FY25, said the company.

2. Infosys

Infosys said it has collaborated with Sector Alarm to fuel growth through Cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics ERP. "Through this collaboration, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate their disparate, on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernize their financial and business operating models. Capitalizing on Infosys’ digital transformation capabilities, the Microsoft platform will enable Sector Alarm to streamline finances, gain business insights, and help seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform," the company told in a regulatory filing.