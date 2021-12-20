Stocks: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lost THIS money in 10 minutes, here’s how

New Delhi: Today's stock market has plummeted drastically. The NSE Nifty was down 381 points. At the same time, the Sensex fell by more than 1250 points and was hovering at 55,761. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a stock market veteran, lost roughly Rs 230 crore in his favourite stock in 10 minutes under this pressure.

Titan shares fell

Titan Company shares began on the NSE today with a Rs 22.70 per share negative gap. At the same time, this stock ended on Friday at Rs 2280.40, however it was noted today around Rs 2241.10 around 09.25 pm. This stock plunged by Rs 39.30 per share from Friday's closing price within 10 minutes of the market opening.

Tata Motors status

At the same time, Tata Motors' stock price remained unchanged. It opened on the NSE today with a Rs 10.30 per share negative gap. Let us remind you that this stock closed at Rs 470.20 on Friday. At the same time, within 10 minutes of the market opening today, this stock decreased by Rs 15.90 per share and was trading at 454.30.

Tata Motors' shares fell Rs 15.90 per share in the first 10 minutes of trading today. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sustained a loss of Rs 60 crore in Tata Motors during this time period, based on this calculation. If we look at both stocks, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lost (Rs 170 crore + Rs 60 crore), or Rs 230 crore, in both Tata Motors and Titan.

Experts believe Titan's stock is worth between Rs 2150 and Rs 2300 in Rakesh Jhunjhunawala's portfolio. If this stock breaks the Rs 2300 mark, it will experience further gains. Similarly, if Tata Motors' stock rises and breaks beyond the 430-460 range, we should expect greater increases.

