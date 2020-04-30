Stocks to remain in Focus on April 30

New Delhi: Domestic markets posted big rally on Thursday amidst hopes hope of gradual lifting of lockdowns that have been imposed to contain infection of COVID-19.

Sensex surged 705.68 points or 2.16 percent at 33,425.84. On the other hand the NSE Nifty edged higher by 207.10 points or 2.17 percent at 9,760.45 in early morning trade.

The following stocks are expected to remain in focus on Thursday.

Tata Motors

As per reports, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has restored nearly 75 percent of its budgeted production in China.

Lupin

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to sell Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution, used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Just dial

The Company’s board is scheduled to meet today to consider share buyback proposal of fully paid-up equity shares.

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday said global financial services group Manulife has acquired 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Asset Management Company.

Vodafone

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted partial relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd by asking the Income Tax department to refund Rs 733 crore to the telecom firm within four weeks, for assessment year 2014-15.