GOOD NEWS for Vedanta shareholders: Anil Agarwal-led company announces 1750 per cent dividend; check record date, other details

Vedanta Dividend Announcement Latest News 2022: In the third cheer for shareholders of metal major Vedanta Limited has announced the third interim dividend of the year for its shareholders. Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant said in a regulatory filing that its board of directors finalised the dividend at November 22 meeting. According to the filing, Vedanta will pay a 1750 per cent dividend to its shareholder on a face value of Re 1 each. The dividend will amount to Rs 6,505 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through a resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the Financial Year 2022-23," it said.

Vedanta Dividend Record Date 2022

According to the BSE filing, Vedanta said that the record date for the payment of dividends is November 30. This means the company will pay Rs 17.50 dividend per share to its shareholders based on the shares in their Demat account as on November 30.

Vedanta Dividend 2022 Payment Date



Vedanta said that the interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. It urged the regulator to take the statement on record. It means that Vedanta will notify the dates at a later stage.

The mining giant paid its first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 per equity share in May this year while the second interim dividend of Rs 19.5 per share was paid in July. The November dividend is the third dividend of the financial year 2022-23.

Vedanta Share Price Today

Shares of Vedanta Limited settled 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 310.10 per piece on the NSE today while it closed at Rs 310.05 per share or up 0.71%.

The ex-date for the interim dividend is November 29 (likely).