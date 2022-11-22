topStoriesenglish
'Completely logical': Fake Adidas shoes get Anand Mahindra's attention; Check out his EPIC reaction

The shoes in the photo shared on Twitter look exactly like Adidas and have 'ajitdas' written instead of Adidas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is famous for his witty remarks on Twitter.
  • He keeps receiving amazing videos on his WhatsApp and doesn't shy away from sharing them on Twitter.
  • Mahindra often shares these videos and photos on Twitter with cheeky comments and it draws a lot of attraction from Twitter users.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is famous for his witty remarks on Twitter. He keeps receiving amazing videos on his WhatsApp and doesn't shy away from sharing them on Twitter. Mahindra often shares these videos and photos on Twitter with cheeky comments and it draws a lot of attraction from Twitter users. In one such tweet, Anand Mahindra today shared a photo of fake Adidas shoes on his Twitter and it soon went viral.

The picture uploaded on Twitter by Anand Mahindra shows a white shoe that resembles an Adidas shoe with its logo and three-stripe trademark. A closer look reveals that instead of Adidas, the company name on the shoe is 'Ajitdas', which may look absurd to people. However, reacting to the photo of the fake Adidas shoes, Mahindra quipped that it's completely logical. Anand Mahindra said, "Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam?" remarked the Mahindra group chairman.

His tweet received over 9,800 likes within hours and was retweeted more than 500 times.

After seeing Mahindra's post, many users started adding their comments to the joke. One user wrote, "Adi means first, Ajit means invincible. Something seems related. Adidas and Ajitdas must be cousins." Another user wrote, "We used to say such funny things in our college days- Adi and Das two Indian brothers started Adidas abroad and its roots are from India." Another users shared another photo of a fake Adidas shoes and wrote, "Sir more power to Vasudhaiv kutumbkam as 'adi' has a sister too 'Ada' along with brother 'Ajit'."

