Honor 9X Pro launched in India: Know price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Honor launched the much awaited Honor 9X Pro in India on Tuesday.

The phone wil will be available on Flipkart from May 21. The Honor 9X Pro has been priced at Rs 17,999 but the company said that early birds can get the phone at just Rs 14,999.

Honor India tweeted:

The #HONOR9XPro has arrived! Are you #UpForXtraordinary rewards? Register for early access to the HONOR 9X Pro for amazing offers & win exciting goodies from HONOR.

Early Access bookings Live Now on @Flipkart.

Register here https://t.co/HNN5qqKDPL pic.twitter.com/hY93wCacab — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) May 12, 2020

Customers will also get one time screen replacement as part of launch offers.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi). Under the hood, the phone possesses an octa-core Kirin 810 processor coupled with 8GB RAM.

The device houses a 48MP primary camera, a second 2MP camera and a third 8MP camera. It also has a 16MP motorised pop-up front camera for selfies.

The phone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot up to 512GB.

Running the Android Pie OS, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery.