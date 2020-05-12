हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro launched in India: Know price, specs and availability

The phone wil will be available on Flipkart from May 21.

Honor 9X Pro launched in India: Know price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Honor launched the much awaited Honor 9X Pro in India on Tuesday.

The phone wil will be available on Flipkart from May 21. The Honor 9X Pro has been priced at Rs 17,999 but the company said that early birds can get the phone at just Rs 14,999.

Honor India tweeted:

 

 

Customers will also get one time screen replacement as part of launch offers.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi). Under the hood, the phone possesses an octa-core Kirin 810 processor coupled with 8GB RAM.

The device houses a 48MP primary camera, a second 2MP camera and a third 8MP camera. It also has a 16MP motorised pop-up front camera for selfies.

The phone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot up to 512GB.

Running the Android Pie OS, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Tags:
Honor 9X ProhonorSmartphones
Next
Story

HDFC Bank offers new iPhone SE for just Rs 38,900
  • 70,756Confirmed
  • 2,293Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M11S

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today