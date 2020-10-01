हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Motorola

Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone launching in India on October 5

On the front of the Razr 5G is a 2.7-inch touchscreen QuickView display.

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to launch a new Razr 5G foldable phone in India on October 5.

As per reports the device will be available in graphite, liquid mercury and blush gold colour options.

Motorola has tweeted:

The phone, as revealed via Twitter, will be available on Flipkart.

On the front of the Razr 5G is a 2.7-inch touchscreen QuickView display while the inside features a 6.2-inch "FlexView" OLED HD screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a step up from the Snapdragon 710 in the last model. RAM and storage also see a bump with the device now packing 8GB RAM and 256GB of flash storage compared to a relatively modest 6GB RAM and 128GB storage of its predecessor.

The device houses an upgraded 48MP sensor as the main camera. The camera module features OIS along with a ToF sensor for advanced laser autofocus. The front camera also sees an upgrade from 5MP to 20MP.

The foldable smartphone packs a 2,800mAh battery and charges via a 15W charger that comes inside the box.

With IANS Inputs

