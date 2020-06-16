Nokia 5310 feature phone launching in India today – Specs and all we need to know

New Delhi: HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, is all set to launch the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India on Tuesday.

Nokia India has tweeted:

Friend, companion, buddy, your OG. Call it what you want, it’s going to be here soon. #Nokia5310 #NeverMissABeat

To know more, visit: https://t.co/40tRMxaLBc pic.twitter.com/qvrcU2tf27 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 16, 2020

The Nokia 5310 was globally launched in March this year. The phone brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers.

Globally the phone is available in White/Red and Black/Red colour combinations. Weighing 88.2 grams, the phone runs Series 30+ Operating system. It houses 8 MB RAM and MT6260A CPU.

On the connectivity side the phone comes with Cable type Micro USB (USB 1.1). It also has Dual SIM and Single SIM models, supporting Mini-SIM card type.

The phone has camera VGA with flash, removable 1200 mAh2 battery supporting upto 20.7 hours (Single SIM & Dual SIM) and standby time up to 22 days (Dual SIM), up to 30 days (Single SIM).

It comes with 16 MB3 Internal storage with microSD card slot Support for up to 32 GB.