OPPO Reno phone with with triple rear camera launched in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO launched the Reno smartphone with triple rear cameras in India.

The OPPO Reno has been launched in two memory and storage variant 8GB+256GB, 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The online exclusive phones will be available from June 7. The 8GB+256GB phone will come at Rs 49,990 while the 6GB+128GB will be available at Rs 39,990 while the 8GB+128GB can be purchased at Rs. 32,990.

The phone comes with a Triple Camera, 10x Hybrid Zoom, Shark-fin Rising Camera and Ultra Night Mode 2.0. The triple camera – a 48MP primary lens + 13MP telephoto lens + 8MP wide angle lens.

The triple rear camera of the phone is covered with a glass body featuring a no-bulge finish, and the back cover is a single piece of 3D glass. The 10x Zoom offers users a 120° wide-angle camera, which makes it easier to capture a wider range and multi-person portraits.

With the Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Reno processes faces and backgrounds separately to offer optimized skin-tone effects to present a more realistic picture.

The primary lens of the phone features the Sony IMX586 sensor, with a 48 MP camera, 4-in-1 resolution focusing in low-light scenarios, a 1-2-inch large sensor, and an f/1.7 Ultra-large aperture. It supports 4K UHD video recording at 60 fps, equipped with optical image stabilization and the latest electronic image stabilization technology.

The new OPPO Reno Series is equipped with Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 2.0. It achieves a fingerprint unlock speed that is up to 30% faster.

The phone features a 6.6-inch (16.7 cm) display with Panoramic Screen. It has has only 1.63mm bezel on both sides, for a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The OPPO Reno comes with VOOC 3.0 and has a battery capacity of 4065 mAh. The phone will be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colour options.