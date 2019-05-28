close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oppo

OPPO Reno phone with with triple rear camera launched in India

The OPPO Reno comes with a Triple Camera, 10x Hybrid Zoom, Shark-fin Rising Camera and Ultra Night Mode 2.0.

OPPO Reno phone with with triple rear camera launched in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO launched the Reno smartphone with triple rear cameras in India.

The OPPO Reno has been launched in two memory and storage variant  8GB+256GB, 8GB+128GB  and  6GB+128GB. The online exclusive phones will be available from June 7. The 8GB+256GB phone will come at Rs 49,990 while the 6GB+128GB will be available at Rs 39,990 while the 8GB+128GB can be purchased at Rs. 32,990.

The phone comes with a Triple Camera, 10x Hybrid Zoom, Shark-fin Rising Camera and Ultra Night Mode 2.0. The triple camera – a 48MP primary lens + 13MP telephoto lens + 8MP wide angle lens.

The triple rear camera of the phone is covered with a glass body featuring a no-bulge finish, and the back cover is a single piece of 3D glass. The 10x Zoom offers users a 120° wide-angle camera, which makes it easier to capture a wider range and multi-person portraits.

With the Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Reno processes faces and backgrounds separately to offer optimized skin-tone effects to present a more realistic picture.

The primary lens of the phone features the Sony IMX586 sensor, with a 48 MP camera, 4-in-1 resolution focusing in low-light scenarios, a 1-2-inch large sensor, and an f/1.7 Ultra-large aperture. It supports 4K UHD video recording at 60 fps, equipped with optical image stabilization and the latest electronic image stabilization technology.

The new OPPO Reno Series is equipped with Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 2.0. It achieves a fingerprint unlock speed that is up to 30% faster.

The phone features a 6.6-inch (16.7 cm) display with Panoramic Screen.  It has  has only 1.63mm bezel on both sides, for a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The OPPO Reno comes with VOOC 3.0 and has a battery capacity of 4065 mAh. The phone will be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colour options.

Tags:
OppoOppo RenoOppo Reno India
Next
Story

Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300 on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Must Watch

PT8M48S

DNA: Non Stop News, 27th May 2019