Realme

Realme U1 both variants get Rs 1,000 price cut in India

The U1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

New Delhi: Online-focused Chinese smartphone maker Realme has has dropped the price of the U1 by Rs 1,000.

Realme U1 with 3+32GB storage variant which was priced at Rs 11,999 will now come at Rs 10,999 while the 4+64GB variant will come at Rs 13,499.

Realme India has tweeted:

The U1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The Helio P70 chipset comes with CPU (central processing unit) and GPU (graphics processing unit) upgrades for more powerful AI processing, and also brings upgraded imaging and camera support, a gaming performance boost and advanced connectivity features.

Helio P70's enhanced AI engine delivers a 10 to 30 percent AI processing boost compared to the Helio P60. Helio P70 comes with a 4G LTE modem and 300MBit/s (megabit per second) of download performance.

The RealmeU1 comes with a 6.3 inch FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen with a 90.80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It houses a 13+2MP Dual camera with features like portrait lighting, slow-mo, bokeh effect, AI Scene detection. On the front it is equipped with the 25 MP Sony flagship sensor - IMX 576.

Those looking to buy the phone can choose from three colour options --Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold.

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting at global youth with an "India-first" approach.

In July last year, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.

RealmeRealme U1Realme U1 India price cutRealme U1 priceRealme U1 features
