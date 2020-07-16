हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India

The smartphone is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

Samsung launches Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India

New Delhi: Expanding its popular Galaxy M series, Samsung on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa Core ( 2Ghz, 1.5Ghz) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, an expandable storage of up to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.

The smartphone is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

"The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price," the company said in a statement.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa Core ( 2Ghz, 1.5Ghz) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, an expandable storage of up to 512GB via Micro SD card.

The Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary as well as a 2MP depth sensor and for the front, it has 8MP selfie shooter.

It runs Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

