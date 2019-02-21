हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e smartphones: Price, specs and availability

The company hasn`t announced the India pricing of the devices.

San Francisco: Samsung on Thursday unveiled its flagship smartphones -- the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, a cheaper Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10 5G at its Unpacked event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium here after weeks of detailed leaks and rumours.

Samsung`s rival to the iPhone XR is the Galaxy S10e that doesn`t have all of the features of the pricier Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, including the new in-screen fingerprint scanner, the advanced cameras or the curved displays. However, it does have the same brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the most affordable price, starting at $749 (roughly Rs 53,000).

The price of Galaxy S10 starts at $849 (roughly Rs 60,000) and it packs in almost all of the same features as its high-end sibling Galaxy S10+, except for a slightly smaller display and a front-facing camera with portrait mode.

The S10 brings three rear cameras -- a 16MP ultrawide sensor with fixed focus, a main 12MP dual aperture wide-angle lens with OIS and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS.

It has a 6.1-inch display and it is slightly smaller than the Galaxy S10+, which has a 6.4-inch display.

Samsung`s introduced the new "Infinity-O" screen has a tiny cut-out for the camera hole on top of the display. That means users don`t have any sort of "notch" as you see on iPhones.

The costliest of the lot is Galaxy S10+ that adds a 6.4-inch screen and a selfie camera for portrait selfies.

Samsung would reportedly sell a super premium model with a stronger ceramic body, 12GB RAM and a massive 1TB of storage out of the box apart from the $999 (roughly Rs 74,000) variant with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM.

The company also unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G phone, which has the largest screen of the bunch, measuring in at 6.7 inches.

The Galaxy S10 5G has a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 256GB storage with 8GB RAM.

The South Korean tech major also unveiled the Galaxy Fold with six cameras and two batteries for $1980. This is Samsung`s first truly flexible device which converts from a smartphone to a tablet and will be available on April 26.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy S10Samsung Galaxy S10+Samsung Galaxy S10eGalaxy S10 5G
