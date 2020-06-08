हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivo

Vivo Y50 with quad cameras launched India –Check details

Powered by Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Vivo Y50 with quad cameras launched India –Check details

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday launched all-new Vivo Y50 with quad rear camera setup in India.

The phone has been priced at Rs 17,990. The device will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, other online platforms and retail stores and will go on sale on June 10

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 665 chip clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.53-inch Ultra O Screen with a 90.77 percent screen-to-body ratio and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It possesses FHD+ resolution of 2340x1080. The screen also features a punch-hole notch.

The device has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13MP primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The notch on the front houses a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The device comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a Type-C USB.

The phone will be available in Iris Blue and Pearl White colour options. 

